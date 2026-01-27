New Musical Cable Street Joins the Brits Off Broadway 2026 Lineup

59E59 Theaters announced that Brits Off Broadway, its annual festival celebrating independent British theater, will return April 14-June 28, presented across all three of 59E59 Theaters’ stages. The 2026 festival will feature eight productions, ranging from new musicals to solo storytelling to classic literary adaptations to contemporary dramas.

The lineup includes Cable Street, presented by 10 to 4 Productions. Running April 26-May 24, Cable Street is a new musical by Tim Gilvin and Alex Kanefsky and directed by Adam Lenson, inspired by the true story of the 1936 Battle of Cable Street. Sammy, Mairead, and Ron are shaping their futures on Cable Street when Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists march to the heart of the East End.

The cast of Cable Street includes Max Alexander-Taylor, Debbie Chazen, Michali Dantes, Natalie Elisha-Welsh, Lizzy-Rose Esin Kelly, Isaac Gryn, Preeya Kalidas, Romona Lewis-Malley, Annie Majin, Aoife Mac Namara, Ethan Pascal Peters, Jez Unwin, and Barney Wilkinson.

It had its first run in 2024, where it received a glowing five-star review, being described as “an absolute belter” by our sibling site WhatsOnStage. It is currently running through February 28 at the Marlyebone theatre

