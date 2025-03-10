New Jonathan Spector Play Will Explore the Aftermath of October 7

Birthright will have its world premiere in Miami.

Miami New Drama will present the world premiere of Birthright, a new play by Jonathan Spector (Eureka Day) and directed by Teddy Bergman (Urinetown). Birthright runs April 3-27 at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach.

Spanning 18 years, Birthright follows six young American Jews who meet on a Birthright Israel trip in 2006. What begins as a transformative journey soon collides with reality as social media, shifting global politics, and personal reckonings pull them apart. After the events of October 7, 2023, their bonds fracture, leading to an explosive confrontation with identity, loyalty, history, and the stories we tell ourselves about who we are.

The play was commissioned as part of Miami New Drama’s YK6 Jewish Play Initiative, created in partnership with Wasserman Projects to commission and produce plays that elevate Jewish stories, histories, and cultural discourse in the theatrical landscape.

The cast features Dani Stoller as Chaya, Krystal Millie Valdes as Alona, Arielle Goldman as Izzy, Stephen Stocking as Noah, Danny Capote as Emerson, Hale Appleman as Lev, and Irene Adjan as Deborah.

The creative team also includes intimacy director Jeni Hacker, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer/composer Salomon Lerner, costume designer Nicky Smith, wig designer Carol Raskin, projections designer Steven Royal, props designer/supervisor Jameelah Bailey, and scenic and projections designer Adam Koch Associates.