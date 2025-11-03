Nehal Joshi, Orville Mendoza, and More Join Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Jersey Christmas Show

George Street Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Jersey Christmas Show, written by Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn) and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen), and directed by Greenberg.

Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, with a local twist, the show will run December 2-21, with an opening night on December 5, at George Street Playhouse.

In this reimagining of A Christmas Carol, Scrooge is spending Christmas in Jersey. The cast features Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera, Flying Over Sunset), Orville Mendoza (Adrift in Macao, The Heart of Rock and Roll), Michele Ragusa (Flying Over Sunset), Cathryn Wake (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), and Kevin Pariseau (Little Shop of Horrors) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The production includes scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Rob Denton, and original sound design by Ben Fasbender with additional sound design by artistic producer Christopher J. Bailey.