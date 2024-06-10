National Tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces Cast

The cast includes John Skelley as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, and Emmet Smith as Albus Potter.

Producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions announced the cast for the national tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child launching in Chicago on September 10 at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre.

The cast includes John Skelley as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, Emmet Smith as their son Albus Potter, Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Ebony Blake as Hermione Granger, Naiya Vanessa McCalla as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley, Ben Thys as Draco Malfoy, Aidan Close as his son Scorpius Malfoy, and Julia Nightingale as Delphi Diggory.

They are joined by Kaleb Alexander, Julianna Austin, Markcus Blair, Casey Butler, Erin Chupinsky, Reese Sebastian Diaz, David Fine, Simon Gagnon, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Lauryn Hayes, Nathan Hosner, Torsten Johnson, Katherine Leask, Markelle Leigh, Mackenzie Lesser-Roy, Evan Maltby, Zach Norton, Travis Patton, Maren Searle, Ayla Stackhouse, Jennifer Thiessen, Timmy Thompson, René Thornton Jr., Kristin Yancy, and Larry Yando playing a variety of characters.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany that picks up where the last Harry Potter film left off, 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.

The 21-week Chicago engagement runs through February 1 and will be followed by engagements at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles and at the National Theatre in Washington, DC.