Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf-Led Death of a Salesman Revival Sets Broadway Run

Attention must be paid to this new production of the Arthur Miller classic.

Tony winners Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf will play Willy and Linda Loman in a new Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, directed by Joe Mantello. Performances begin March 6 at the Winter Garden Theatre, with opening set for April 9.

Widely considered a masterpiece of American drama, Death of a Salesman is about traveling salesman Willy Loman, whose American dream long ago slipped into disappointment. It has been revived five times on Broadway since its 1949 debut, most recently in a 2022 production starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke.

Joining Lane (Willy) and Metcalf (Linda) are Christopher Abbott as Biff Loman and Ben Ahlers as Happy Loman. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Longtime friends and collaborators, Lane, Metcalf, and Mantello last worked together in the Broadway premiere of David Mamet’s November in 2008. Lane and Mantello also worked on Love! Valour! Compassion! and The Odd Couple together, while Mantello has directed all of Metcalf’s Broadway work since 2018, including Little Bear Ridge Road, Grey House, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Hillary and Clinton, and Three Tall Women.

Death of a Salesman will have scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.