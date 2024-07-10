Muhammad Ali Musical, Will Have Its World Premiere in Chicago

Ali will run at the James M. Nederlander Theatre from April 22-May 18, 2025.

Ali, a new musical celebrating the life and legacy of the heavyweight boxing champion and humanitarian Muhammad Ali, will have its world premiere in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre from April 22-May 18, 2025.

Following the iconic sportsman from his early days as Cassius Clay to his transformation into Muhammad Ali, the show is written and directed by Clint Dyer (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical), with original music by composer Teddy Abrams and choreography by Rich + Tone Talauega (MJ The Musical). Q-Tip (A Tribe Called Quest) serves as co-lyricist/music producer.

The creative team also includes set designer Anna Fleischle, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Jen Schriever, video/projections/media designers Tal Yarden and Gino Ricardo Green, sound designers Benjamin Grant and Kai Harada, orchestrator and arrangers Teddy Abrams and Sean Mayes, associate director Asmeret Ghebremichael, music supervisor Sean Mayes, creative dramaturge Fred Carl, special boxing consultant and fight coordinator Michael “Silk” Olajide, Jr., and associate music producer emeritus Casey Benjamin.

Casting will be announced at a later date.