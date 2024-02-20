Mint Theater to Offer Free Stream of Becomes a Woman

Streaming is available now through March 17.

Mint Theater Company continues its hybrid programming of live performances and free on-demand streaming of previous productions with a three-camera archival recording (filmed in HD) of last year’s world premiere of Becomes a Woman. Becomes a Woman is an unpublished and never produced play by Betty Smith, author of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, from 1930. Free streaming is available now through March 17 at Mint’s virtual theater, MintTheater.org.

Becomes a Woman is about a 19-year-old, Francie, living with her family in Brooklyn and working at a five and dime store as a singer at the sheet music counter.

Featured in the cast, directed by Britt Berke, are Duane Boutté (Parade), Christopher Reed Brown, Jeb Brown (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Gina Daniels (Network); Antoinette LaVecchia (Torch Song), Jillian Louis, Jack Mastrianni, Jason O’Connell (Sense and Sensibility), Emma Pfitzer Price, Scott Redmond, Pearl Rhein, Madeline Seidman, Phillip Taratula (The Skin of Our Teeth), Peterson Townsend, and Tim Webb.

The creative team includes scenic designer Vicki R. Davis, costume designer Emilee McVey-Lee, lighting designer Mary Louise Geiger, sound designer M. Florian Staab, and Amy Stoller (dialects and dramaturgy).

