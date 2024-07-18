Maybe Happy Ending Postpones Broadway Opening Several Weeks

The producers cited a scenic design supply chain issue as the cause of the delay.

The producers of Maybe Happy Ending, the new musical comedy about robots in South Korea, have announced that preview performances at the Belasco Theatre will be postponed to October 16, with an official opening night November 12. The opening night had previously been announced as October 17, with previews starting September 18.

“Maybe Happy Ending uses specially made video projections, which are a critically important part of its scenic design and unfortunately, there has been a delay in production for these custom theatrical goods from the factory which specializes in these models,” said Allan Williams, Executive Producer. “That supply chain issue has caused the show’s postponement by a few weeks so that we can ensure the show maintains its unique and technologically advanced rendering to tell this story and the world of HelperBots ‘Oliver’ and ‘Claire’.”

The producers have also revealed the complete on stage cast of the show. As previously reported, Maybe Happy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Little Shop of Horrors) and Helen J Shen (The Lonely Few, Teeth). Dez Duron (NBC’s “The Voice”) and Marcus Choi (Wicked, Flower Drum Song) will join them, completing the four-person cast.

Maybe Happy Ending features music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park, and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Once on this Island).

The understudies rounding out the final cast will be announced at a later date.