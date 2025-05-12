Maybe Happy Ending Dominates 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards

The Outer Critics Circle has announced its list 2025 award winners, honoring productions on and off-Broadway. The complete list is below.

Winners are in bold and stars.. Linked shows are open at the time of publication. Click to purchase tickets.

Outstanding New Broadway Play

Cult of Love

The Hills of California

John Proctor Is the Villain*

Purpose

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Boop! The Musical

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending*

Operation Mincemeat

Real Women Have Curves

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

The Big Gay Jamboree

Drag: The Musical*

We Live in Cairo

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

The Antiquities

Grangeville

Here There Are Blueberries

Liberation*

Table 17

John Gassner Award (new American play preferably by a new playwright)

Amy Berryman, Walden

George Clooney and Grant Heslov, Good Night, and Good Luck*

Marin Ireland, Pre-Existing Condition

Lia Romeo, Still

Emil Weinstein, Becoming Eve

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball*

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Once Upon a Mattress

Sunset Blvd.

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Glengarry Glen Ross

Romeo + Juliet

Vanya*

Yellow Face

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California*

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Francis Jue, Yellow Face*

Mare Winningham, Cult of Love

Kara Young, Purpose

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical*

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat*

Michele Pawk, Just in Time

Christopher Sieber, Death Becomes Her

Michael Urie, Once Upon a Mattress

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Nick Adams, Drag: The Musical*

Marla Mindelle, The Big Gay Jamboree

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Safety Not Guaranteed

Alaska Thunderfuck, Drag: The Musical

Taylor Trensch, Safety Not Guaranteed



Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, We Live in Cairo

Paris Nix, The Big Gay Jamboree

Eddie Korbich, Drag: The Musical

J. Elaine Marcos, Drag: The Musical

André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball*

Henry Stram, Three Houses

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Caroline Aaron, Conversations With Mother

F. Murray Abraham, Beckett Briefs: From the Cradle to the Grave

Jayne Atkinson, Still

Adam Driver, Hold On to Me Darling*

Anthony Edwards, The Counter

Paul Sparks, Grangeville

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off-Broadway Play

Betsy Aidem, Liberation

Sean Bell, The Beacon

Michael Rishawn, Table 17*

Richard Schiff, Becoming Eve

Frank Wood, Hold On to Me Darling

Outstanding Solo Performance

David Greenspan, I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Khawla Ibraheem, A Knock on the Roof

Sam Kissajukian, 300 Paintings

Andrew Scott, Vanya

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray*

Outstanding Book of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending*

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat

Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour, We Live in Cairo

Bob Martin, Boop! The Musical

Marco Pennette, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Score (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending*

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, Operation Mincemeat

David Foster and Susan Birkenhead, Boop! The Musical

Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, Real Women Have Curves

Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Orchestrations (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Doug Besterman, Death Becomes Her

Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Daniel Lazour and Michael Starobin, We Live in Cairo

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time*

Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending*

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Jerry Mitchell, Boop! The Musical

Outstanding Direction of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Trip Cullman, Cult of Love

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Phylicia Rashad, Purpose

Danya Taymor, John Proctor Is the Villain*

Outstanding Choreography (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Jenny Arnold, Operation Mincemeat

Warren Carlyle, Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Shannon Lewis, Just in Time

Jerry Mitchell, Boop! the Musical*

Outstanding Scenic Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Miriam Buether, Jamie Harrison, and Chris Fisher, Stranger Things: The First Shadow*

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Dane Laffrey, Maybe Happy Ending

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her



Outstanding Costume Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Gregg Barnes, Boop! The Musical*

Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, Real Women Have Curves

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Lighting Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Kevin Adams, Swept Away

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow*

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Outstanding Sound Design (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow*

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Death Becomes Her

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

John Shivers, Swept Away

Outstanding Video/Projections (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, Sunset Blvd.

David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray*

Hana S. Kim, Redwood

Finn Ross, Boop! The Musical

Special Awards

Patrick Hoffman, the recently retired curator of the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in honor of over three decades of service to the theater community, during which time he ensured the preservation of over 1,200 productions.

Tally by Number of Awards

4 – Maybe Happy Ending

3 – Boop! The Musical; Stranger Things: The First Shadow

2 – Cats: The Jellicle Ball; Drag: The Musical; John Proctor Is the Villain; The Picture of Dorian Gray

1 – Liberation; Good Night, and Good Luck; The Hills of California; Hold On to Me Darling; Just in Time; Operation Mincemeat; Table 17; Vanya; Yellow Face

The winners of the 75th anniversary Outer Critics Circle Awards well be celebrated at a ceremony held on Thursday, May 22 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Presenters include Tony nominees Natalie Venetia Belcon and Andrew Durand, Tony winner Victoria Clark, Steve Guttenberg, and Thom Sesma.

The following productions were considered in previous seasons, with only new elements eligible during this cycle: Buena Vista Social Club; Dead Outlaw; English; Hold On to Me Darling; Job; and Oh, Mary!. The following productions were not eligible for awards this season: All In: Comedy About Love, and Ben Platt: Live at the Palace.