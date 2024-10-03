Matthew James Thomas and More Join the Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Eleven actors joining the new Broadway company are making their Broadway debuts.

Producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have announced casting for the new Broadway company beginning performances at the Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 12.

Joining the company are Matthew James Thomas (Pippin) as Harry Potter, Sarah Killough (Leopoldstadt) as Ginny Potter, Alex Serino as their son Albus Potter, Rachel Christopher (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as Hermione Granger, Ayanna Nicole Thomas as Rose Granger-Weasley, and Kristen Martin (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Delphi Diggory. Continuing with their current roles are Daniel Fredrick as Ron Weasley, Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy, and Erik Christopher Peterson as Scorpius Malfoy.

Also joining the company are Megan Byrne, Maxim Chlumecky, James Cribbins, Janae Hammond, Sophie Hearn, Zachary Lindberg, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Dan Plehal, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Allie Re, Khadija Tariyan, Julius Williams, and Riley Thad Young. Continuing with the production are Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Eleasha Gamble, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Alexandra Peter, Kira Player, Gabrielle Reid, Stephen Spinella, and Tom Stephens.