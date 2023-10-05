Master Juggler Jay Gilligan’s Reflex Kicks Off Tour in Manhattan

The show runs October 11-22 at Baruch Performing Arts Center before continuing to other cities across the country.

Hideaway Circus, a company that blurs the lines between circus, theater, and dance, presents the US tour of Reflex, a unique theatrical experience by juggler and visual artist Jay Gilligan. Based on a series of stories about gravity, Reflex unravels 4,000 years of juggling. The tour kicks off in Manhattan at the Baruch Performing Arts Center, where it will play October 11–22, before continuing with dates in Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Washington, and Wisconsin through November 19.

Reflex is written by Gilligan and Frodo Santini with direction by Lyndsay Aviner and Santini, juggling prop design by Drew Aslesen, and original music by Book Kennison.

In the 75-minute show, Gilligan binds the ambition of human space exploration with the ancient art of juggling, channeling stories from his 38-year career and introducing a blend of traditional and avant-garde juggling techniques.

Gilligan has been awarded the most gold medals in the history of the International Jugglers’ Association and has previously shared two world records for juggling the greatest number of objects between two people. He currently lives in Sweden and runs his own contemporary circus company in Stockholm, called Kapsel.

A complete list of tour dates and tickets are available at reflexshow.com.