Marla Mindelle, Alex Moffat, and More to Star in The Big Gay Jamboree

Producers Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and LuckyChap have announced the complete cast of the world premiere production of Marla Mindelle’s new musical comedy, The Big Gay Jamboree. Directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice), The Big Gay Jamboree features a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, with music and lyrics by Mindelle (Titanique) and Philip Drennen. Performances begin on September 14, with an opening night on October 1, at the Orpheum Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Mindelle, the cast includes Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live) as Keith, Paris Nix (Hamilton) as Clarence, Constantine Rousouli (Titanique) as Bert, Natalie Walker (White Girl in Danger) as Flora, with Jaden Dominique, Brad Greer, Jeremiah Ginn, Amanda Lee, Jillian Mueller, Olivia Puckett, Melvin Tunstall, Clyde Voce, Cortney Wolfson, and John Yi rounding out the ensemble.

In The Big Gay Jamboree, Stacey blacks out from 18 Jägerbombs and wakes up hungover in the most terrifying place of all: an off-Broadway musical. With no memory of how she got there, Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off, and figure out how the hell she’s gonna escape this 1940s golden age musical, while a live audience watches.

The creative team for The Big Gay Jamboree includes set designer dots, costume designer Sarah Cubbage, lighting designer Brian Tovar, sound designer Justin Stasiw, projection designer Aaron Rhyne, hair/wig designer Leah J. Loukas, and makeup designer Katie Gell. Arrangements and music supervision are by David Dabbon.