New Musical Starring and Co-Created by Marla Mindelle to Premiere Off-Broadway

The world premiere of The Big Gay Jamboree will run at New York’s Orpheum Theatre.

Producers Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and LuckyChap announced the world premiere production of The Big Gay Jamboree, a new musical comedy starring and co-created by Marla Mindelle, the Obie- and Lucille Lortel Award winning actress/creator behind Titaníque. Directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice), The Big Gay Jamboree features a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, with music and lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. Performances begin on September 14, with an opening night set for October 1, at the Orpheum Theatre.

The Big Gay Jamboree centers on Stacey, who after blacking out from 18 Jägerbombs, wakes up hungover in the most terrifying place of all: an Off-Broadway musical. With no memory of how she got there, Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off, and figure out how she’s going to escape this 1940’s golden age musical, while a live audience watches.

The creative team includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), and Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design), and David Dabbon (musical supervision and arrangements).

Full casting will be announced at a later date.