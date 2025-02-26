Mark Linn-Baker and Sarah Stiles to Lead Cast of The Imaginary Invalid

Red Bull Theater announced the complete cast for the off-Broadway premiere of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger, the team behind The Government Inspector and The Alchemist. Originally commissioned and developed by Red Bull Theater, this world premiere adaptation is based on a new translation by Mirabelle Ordinaire, who will also serve as dramaturg.

The Imaginary Invalid will run May 21-June 29, with an opening night on June 2, at New World Stages. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes without an intermission.

Mark Linn-Baker (You Can’t Take It With You, Perfect Strangers) and Tony nominee Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, Hand to God) will lead the cast. They will be joined by Arnie Burton (Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps), Russell Daniels (Titanique), Tony nominee Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd), Emilie Kouatchou (The Phantom of the Opera), Emily Swallow (High Fidelity), and John Yi (KPOP).

The creative team will include scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Tilly Grimes, lighting designer Mextly Couzin, sound designer Greg Pliska, properties designer Lauren Page Russell, dialect and voice coach Deborah Hecht, action movement director Rick Sordelet, and choreographer Tracy Bersley.

In Molière’s comedy, Monsieur Argan is a notorious hypochondriac whose nonexistent illnesses blind him to the con men and women, including his new wife, who prey on his fears to fatten their purses. His plan: marry his daughter to a doctor so he’ll have free round-the-clock on-site healthcare for the rest of his life.