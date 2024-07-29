Marina Kondo, Kelvin Moon Loh to Star in Michael John LaChiusa’s See What I Wanna See Off-Broadway

Based on three short stories by Japanese author Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, the production will feature an all-AAPI cast of actors.

Full casting and creative team information has been revealed for the Out of the Box Theatrics revival of Michael John LaChiusa’s See What I Wanna See, which will run September 3-29 at 154 Christopher Street. Emilio Ramos will direct.

Based on three short stories by Japanese author Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, See What I Wanna See will feature an all-AAPI cast of actors and elements inspired by traditional Asian theater practices. The company will include Marina Kondo (KPOP) as Kesa/The Wife/An Actress, Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice) as The Husband/A CPA, Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen) as The Janitor/A Priest, Ann Sanders (Dear Evan Hansen) as The Medium/Aunt Monica, and Sam Simahk (Into The Woods) as Morito/The Thief/A Reporter. Aaron Albano (Here Lies Love) and Bebe Browning (Succession) will serve as covers.

The production will have choreography and assistant direction by Paul McGill, puppeteering by Nikki Calonge and Takemi Kitamura, music direction by Adam Rothenberg, associate music direction by Ian Chan, scenic design by Emmie Finckel, costume design by Siena Zoë Allen, puppet design by Tom Lee, fabrication by Chicago Puppet Studio, lighting design by Kat C. Zhou, sound design by Germán Martínez, props design by Samantha Shoffner, and Japanese translations by Marina Kondo. Justin Otaki Perkins is the puppetry captain.

See What I Wanna See had its off-Broadway premiere in 2005 at the Public Theater, with a cast led by Idina Menzel, Marc Kudisch, Mary Testa, Henry Stram, and Aaron Lohr