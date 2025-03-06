Marianna Gailus Will Be Andrew Scott's Understudy in Vanya

Gailus will play her first performance at the matinee on Wednesday, April 23.

The producers of Vanya, a new adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, have announced that Marianna Gailus (Patriots) has joined the production as Andrew Scott’s understudy. The play runs March 10-May 11, with an opening night set for March 18, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Gailus is scheduled to play her first performance at the matinee on Wednesday, April 23. All tickets for that performance will be $40. Andrew Scott is scheduled to perform at all other performances.

Scott is reprising his London performance, in which he played all the roles. Scott co-created this Olivier Award-winning production with adapter Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize, and director Sam Yates. The production also includes lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Dan Balfour, video design by Jack Phelan, physicality by Michela Meazza, and costume design by Natalie Pryce.