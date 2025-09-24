Marc Kudisch and Paul Iacono's Gotham Rogues to Premiere at Joe's Pub

Kudisch and Iacono will also appear in the parody, along with Terence Archie, Lauren Molina, and more.

Joe’s Pub will present the world premiere of Paul Iacono and Marc Kudisch’s Gotham Rogues: The Unauthorized Batman Parody Musical for one performance on Monday, October 27.

The musical is directed by Rachel Klein (The Gospel According to Heather). Gotham Rogues has book by Paul Iacono (The Hard Times of RJ Berger) and Marc Kudisch (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and lyrics by Iacono, with additional material by Barrett Leddy.

The show, loosely adapted from the Batman: The Animated Series episode “The Trial” written by Paul Dini, features music by Shirley Walker, Danny Elfman, Lolita Ritmanis, Harvey R. Cohen, and Michael McCuistion. Music direction and arrangements are by Peter Saxe.

The cast includes Marc Kudisch as the Joker, Terence Archie (Rocky) as Two-Face, Paul Iacono as the Riddler, Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd) as Harley Quinn, Brenda Braxton (Chicago) as Catwoman, Barrett Leddy as the Mad Hatter, Eddie Korbich (The Little Mermaid) as Mr. Freeze, Burke Moses (Younger) as Batman, Clyde Voce (Floyd Collins) as Nightwing, and Loren Lester (Robin/Nightwing on Batman: The Animated Series) as Penguin. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Gotham Rogues plunges into the twisted minds—and musical numbers—of Gotham’s most notorious villains when Batman is captured and put on trial inside Arkham Asylum.

Tickets are available here.