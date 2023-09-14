Mamma Mia! to Launch 25th Anniversary North American Tour in October

Mamma Mia! will embark on a 25th anniversary North American tour, opening this October at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

Leading the company is Christine Sherrill as Donna Sheridan and Alisa Melendez as Sophie Sheridan, alongside Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

Rounding out the cast are Louis Griffin, Patrick Park, L’Oréal Roaché, Haley Wright, Gabe Amato, Adia Olanethia Bell, Xavi Soto Burgos, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Stephanie Genito, Tassy Kirbas, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Faith Northcutt, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and Amy Weaver.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material, and arrangements by Martin Koch.

Using the songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! tells the story of a mother, her daughter, and her three possible dads. It debuted in the West End in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, where it ran for 14 years. This is the first touring engagement of the show in North America since 2017.