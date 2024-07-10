Mamie Parris, Max Clayton, and More Will Star in New Musical Fowl Play

The musical will run for 10 performances at AMT Theater from August 8-17.

The new musical comedy Fowl Play will make its New York City debut with a limited engagement of 10 performances at AMT Theater, running from August 8-17. The musical features music and lyrics by Billy Recce (Five: The Parody Musical), a book by Recce and Yoni Weiss, and direction by Tye Blue (Titanique).

The cast of Fowl Play will feature Selma Nilla aka Parker Lawhorne (Drag Me to Dinner), Jayke Workman (Chicago), Stephen Brower (Lempicka), Mamie Parris (Cats), Max Clayton (Chicago), Darius Rose aka Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race), William M. Martin (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Daniel Quadrino (The Who’s Tommy), Burgandy Williams (X Factor UK finalist), and Maya Lagerstam.

Fowl Play is about best friends Xander (Jayke Workman) and Archie (Daniel Quadrino), two unsuspecting, unemployed queers hungry to make a big, earnest, musical theatre-y difference in the world during Pride month. When the duo is tasked with writing an apology musical for a notoriously homophobic fried chicken chain, their friendship is put to the test by fast-talking CEO Kimberly Chickadee (Selma Nilla). Fowl Play is a love letter to the industrial musicals of the 1960s and a satire of rainbow capitalism.

The creative team also features choreographer Anthony Murphy, musical director and orchestrator Cole P. Abod, set and costume designer Brendan McCann, lighting and projection designer Scott Leff, and sound designer Rachel Kolb.