Luke Evans to Star in Broadway's Rocky Horror Revival

Tony winner Sam Pinkleton directs the cult classic at Studio 54.

Luke Evans (The Hobbit) will make his Broadway debut playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Sam Pinkleton’s revival of The Rocky Horror Show, by Richard O’Brien.

The Roundabout Theatre Company revival begins performances March 26, with opening night set for April 23. The engagement is currently scheduled to end on June 21.

Pinkleton’s creative team includes Ani Taj (choreography), Kris Kukul (music direction and orchestrations), Dots (scenic design), David I. Reynoso (costumes), Jane Cox (lighting), Brian Ronan (sound), and Alberto “Albee’ Alvarado (hair and makeup).

In addition to traditionally scheduled performance times throughout the week, The Rocky Horror Show will play a 10pm performance on Wednesday, May 20, and 9pm performances on May 30, June 13, and June 20.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Evans, now primarily a screen actor, began his career in musicals in London’s West End, including Taboo, Rent, Miss Saigon, and Avenue Q.