TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Luke Evans to Star in Broadway's Rocky Horror Revival

Tony winner Sam Pinkleton directs the cult classic at Studio 54.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

October 29, 2025

2023 06 11 TheaterMania Tony Awards Final 550
Luke Evans
(© Tricia Baron)

Luke Evans (The Hobbit) will make his Broadway debut playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Sam Pinkleton’s revival of The Rocky Horror Show, by Richard O’Brien.

The Roundabout Theatre Company revival begins performances March 26, with opening night set for April 23. The engagement is currently scheduled to end on June 21.

Pinkleton’s creative team includes Ani Taj (choreography), Kris Kukul (music direction and orchestrations), Dots (scenic design), David I. Reynoso (costumes), Jane Cox (lighting), Brian Ronan (sound), and Alberto “Albee’ Alvarado (hair and makeup).

In addition to traditionally scheduled performance times throughout the week, The Rocky Horror Show will play a 10pm performance on Wednesday, May 20, and 9pm performances on May 30, June 13, and June 20.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Evans, now primarily a screen actor, began his career in musicals in London’s West End, including TabooRentMiss Saigon, and Avenue Q.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

SONY MWMI 07 DigitalPoster 1934x2866

Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.