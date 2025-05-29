TheaterMania Logo white orange
Audio Share

Listen: Caissie Levy and Company Sing "Wish I Were Here" From London Next to Normal Cast Album

Ghostlight Records releases the album on May 30.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| |

May 29, 2025

Ghostlight Records will release the original London cast recording of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Next to Normal on digital platforms on May 30. A CD edition will be released this fall.

Today, we have a first listen to the track “Wish I Were Here,” performed by stars Caissie Levy, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

Next to Normal, directed by Michael Longhurst, ran at the Donmar Warehouse and Wyndham’s Theatre; a PBS broadcast of the production was presented earlier this month. Next to Normal is set to receive a UK screening across select Vue, Cineworld, and Independent Cinema screens in the fall.

Preorder the album here.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 05 19 at 9.33.04 AM

Watch: Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, and Disney on Broadway Stars Mark Howard Ashman's 75th Birthday

Ashman died in 1991, but his legacy lives on through Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop, and more.