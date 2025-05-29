Listen: Caissie Levy and Company Sing "Wish I Were Here" From London Next to Normal Cast Album

Ghostlight Records will release the original London cast recording of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Next to Normal on digital platforms on May 30. A CD edition will be released this fall.

Today, we have a first listen to the track “Wish I Were Here,” performed by stars Caissie Levy, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

Next to Normal, directed by Michael Longhurst, ran at the Donmar Warehouse and Wyndham’s Theatre; a PBS broadcast of the production was presented earlier this month. Next to Normal is set to receive a UK screening across select Vue, Cineworld, and Independent Cinema screens in the fall.

Preorder the album here.