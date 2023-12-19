Leslie Uggams Joins Encores! Cast of Jelly’s Last Jam

Additional casting has been announced for the New York City Center Encores! presentation of Jelly’s Last Jam, which is slated to perform at City Center February 21-March 3, 2024.

Tony winner Leslie Uggams will play Gran Mimi, with Nicholas Christopher stepping into the title role of Jelly Roll Morton, the self-declared “inventor of jazz” around whom this musical fantasy is based. The piece is written by George C. Wolfe and set to Morton’s music, with lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and musical adaptation and additional music composed by Luther Henderson.

John Clay III will plays Jack the Bear, and Tiffany Mann will play Miss Mamie. They join the previously announced Joaquina Kalukango (Anita), Billy Porter (Chimney Man), and 1992 original cast members Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Stephanie Pope Lofgren, and Allison M. Williams as the Hunnies.

Robert O’Hara directs, with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia.