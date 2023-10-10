Joaquina Kalukango, Billy Porter, Bonnie Milligan, and More Join 30th Encores! Series

Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Stephanie Pope Lofgren, Michael Urie, and Allison M. Williams also join casts of Once Upon a Mattress, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Titanic.

New York City Center announced additional casting for its 30th Encores! series. The shows in the series, Once Upon a Mattress, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Titanic, will be presented in two-week runs to celebrate 30 years of the series.

Once Upon a Mattress is first in the series, running January 24–February 4. Joining the previously announced Sutton Foster as Princess Winifred the Woebegone is Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Prince Dauntless. Once Upon a Mattress has music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Barer, Jay Thompson, and Dean Fuller. This production features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), direction by Tony-nominated Encores! artistic director Lear deBessonet, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leads the Encores! orchestra.

Tony winners Billy Porter (Kinky Boots) and Joaquina Kalukango (Paradise Square) join the cast of Jelly’s Last Jam as the Chimney Man and Anita, respectively. They are joined by 1992 original cast members Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Stephanie Pope Lofgren, and Allison M. Williams, who will reprise their roles as the Hunnies. The show runs February 21–March 3. Robert O’Hara directs the musical with music by Jelly Roll Morton, additional music by Luther Henderson, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and book by George C. Wolfe. This production also features choreography by Edgar Godineaux, tap choreography by Dormeshia, and music direction by Jason Michael Webb.

Closing out the Encores! season is Titanic, running June 12–23. Tony winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo) joins the cast as Alice Beane. Titanic has a book by Peter Stone and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Directed by Anne Kauffman, the production features music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the 30th Encores! series also includes the first Encores! student matinees on January 31 and February 28; community nights on January 26, February 23, and June 14; and ASL interpreted performances on February 1 and 29, and June 20.

Encores! single tickets starting at $35 go on sale Tuesday, October 17 (Friends of City Center on October 10). For more information, visit NYCityCenter.org.