Hernandez will join the ensemble in the featured dance role of Charmion.

Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez will join the company of & Juliet, making her Broadway debut in the show’s ensemble.

Hernandez will perform in the featured dance role of Charmion March 17-June 14 at the Sondheim Theatre.

Hernandez was part of the gold-medal-winning US Women’s Gymnastics team dubbed the “Final Five” at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics. At those games, she individually won a silver medal on the balance beam. Hernandez is also a book author, a Sports Emmy Award winner, and the winner of Season 23 of Dancing With the Stars.

& Juliet imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo through a playlist of pop anthems by Max Martin, with a book by Emmy-winning writer David West Read. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard and choreographed by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company includes Gianna Harris as Juliet, James Monroe Iglehart as Lance, Teal Wicks as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Kandi Burruss as Angélique, Liam Pearce as Romeo, and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.