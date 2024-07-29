Laura Michelle Kelly and David Shannon to Star in Sunday in the Park With George in Nashville

Olivier Award winner Laura Michelle Kelly (Finding Neverland) and Olivier nominee David Shannon (Come From Away) will star in the Nashville Repertory Theatre production of Sunday in the Park with George, running April 4-13, 2025 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

Shannon will take on the role of Georges/George, with Kelly as Dot/Marie.

They’re joined by Nancy Allen as Old Lady, Sejal Mehta as Nurse, James Crawford as Jules, Carrie Brewer as Yvonne, James Rudolph as Boatman, Ian Frazier as Franz, Maria Logan as Frieda, Eric Sorrels as Soldier, Scott Rice as Mr., Christine Toole as Celeste #1, Mariah Parris as Celeste #2, and Brynn Pray as Louise.

Sunday in the Park with George will be directed by Artistic Director Micah-Shane Brewer and music directed by Steve Kummer. The show is written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.