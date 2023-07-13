Krysta Rodriguez Joins Into the Woods Tour for Los Angeles Run

The show will close following its stop at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Krysta Rodriguez will join the touring company of Into the Woods for its final weeks as Cinderella. Rodriguez previously played the role on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Into the Woods is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. The creative team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Andrea Hood (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (co-sound designers), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Cookie Jordan (hair, wigs, and makeup design). John Bell is the music director and Scott Rowen is the stage manager.

The national tour of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s classic musical currently stars Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover, and Gavin Creel.

Rodriguez appears July 13-30 at the at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. This is the final stop on the national tour, which began earlier this year.