Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Drama Desk Nominee, Dies at 52

The actor was best known for a breakout role in HBO’s Vice Principals.

Stage and screen actor Kimberly Hébert Gregory has died at the age of 52.

Best known for her role in the HBO series Vice Principals, Gregory began her theater career in Chicago, earning a Jeff nomination for Chicago Theatre Company’s Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery. For that organization, she also starred in A Red Death and Train Is Comin‘; for Writer’s Theatre, she was in Richard II; and at the Goodman, she was in The Amen Corner.

Gregory received Drama Desk and Lortel nominations for co-starring in the original production of Lynn Nottage’s By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, which she reprised at the Geffen Playhouse. Also at the Geffen, she starred in Robert O’Hara’s Barbecue and Inda Craig-Galván’s Black Super Hero Magic Mama. She did a year as Shenzi in the national tour of The Lion King.

She made her television debut on Early Edition, and throughout her career, she made appearances on Kevin Probably Saves the World, Better Call Saul, Two and a Half Men, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in addition to Vice Principals.

In addition to acting, Gregory received a BA in Psychology from Mount Holyoke College and a Masters in Clinical Social Work from the University of Chicago, serving as an advocate for families and special needs children, and a voice for mental health services in underserved communities.

Her survivors include ex-husband Chester Gregory, who announced the news of her passing, and their son, Chester Gregory III.