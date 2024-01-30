Keen Company and Working Theater will present the world premiere of Kia Corthron’s Fish, directed by Adrienne D. Williams. Fish will run from March 19–April 20 at Theatre Row in Theatre Four. Tickets are priced on a sliding scale, from $0–130.

Fish is about the everyday people who make up America’s education system. Between acting as guardian to her little brother and losing her best friend to the charter school on the upper floor, Tree is just trying her best to get through senior year at her underfunded public school. Ms. Harris, the new English teacher, has grown embittered over budget cuts and standardized testing. When questions arise that no textbook can answer, both student and teacher will face their most challenging assignment to date.

The cast for Fish includes Torée Alexandre, Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew (King Richard), Josiah Gaffney, Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Rachel Leslie (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Margaret Odette (Shakespeare in the Park’s Much Ado About Nothing), and Christopher B. Portley (Demons).

The creative team includes scenic designer Jason Simms, costume designer Mika Eubanks, lighting designer Nic Vincent, sound designer Michael Keck, and prop designer Yudelka Heyer.