Kara Young and Nicholas Braun to Star in Revival of Gruesome Playground Injuries

The new production of Rajiv Joseph’s play will perform off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

An off-Broadway revival of Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries is set to begin performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on November 7 for a limited run through December 28.

Two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young will play Kayleen, who meets Doug (Nicholas Braun) in Catholic school after he has injured himself in a stupid bicycle stunt. Thus begins a 30-year friendship that is the subject of this 80-minute two-hander.

Joseph is one of the most prolific and produced playwrights in America, with titles like King James (also a two-person play about friendship), last season’s Dakar 2000 (a two-person spy thriller), and this season’s upcoming Archduke, about the young assassin of Franz Ferdinand.

Television audiences will know Braun for his portrayal of Cousin Greg on HBO’s Succession. This marks his New York stage debut.

Not so for Young, who in the past two seasons has won back-to-back Tony Awards for her performances in Purlie Victorious and Purpose.

Atlantic Theater Company artistic director Neil Pepe will helm the revival, which is not a production of the Atlantic Theater Company. The full creative team will be announced at a later date.