Playwrights Horizons and Soho Rep have announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of playwright and author Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot, directed by OBIE Award winner Shayok Misha Chowdhury (Public Obscenities). The co-production is produced by special arrangement with Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey of bb². The play runs May 30-July 6 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons, with opening night scheduled for June 16.

In this meta-theatrical satire, an ensemble of queer, trans, and nonbinary performers reckon with how the forces of power, privilege, and colonization play upon their lives as they address the question: what if queer people dared to imagine a future monarch having a life that resembled their own?

The ensemble cast features OBIE Award winner Rachel Crowl (Between Two Knees) as Performer 3, Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway) as Performer 2, six-time OBIE Award winner David Greenspan (I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan) as Performer 5, Mihir Kumar as Performer 1, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Performer 6, and N’yomi Allure Stewart (A Raisin in the Sun) as Performer 4.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound design and original music composer Lee Kinney, wig and hair designer Cookie Jordan, dramaturg Sarah Lunnie, and intimacy coordinator UnkleDave’s Fight-House.