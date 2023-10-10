Jordan Fisher Will Become New Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway

Fisher joins the production following a run earlier this year in Sweeney Todd.

Jordan Fisher will replace Reeve Carney as Orpheus in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown beginning Monday, November 20.

Carney began playing Orpheus in 2017 at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre before transferring with the production to London’s West End in 2018. He originated the role on Broadway in 2019 and leaves the show on November 19.

Fisher joins the cast almost directly from the current Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, where he originated the role of Anthony Hope. His Broadway credits also include Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton.

With a Tony-winning score by Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown resets the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a soot-blackened underworld ruled over by a cruel industrialist named Hades.

Eva Noblezada, who originated the role of Eurydice on Broadway, left the production in August. She is now appearing in the new musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Hadestown currently stars Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice, Betty Who as Persephone, and Phillip Boykin as Hades. They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Lindsey Hailes, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.