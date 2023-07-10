Eva Noblezada Will End Her Broadway Run in Hadestown

Eva Noblezada, the Tony-nominated original star of Hadestown, will play her final performance as Eurydice in the Broadway production on Sunday, August 13.

Noblezada began playing Eurydice in 2018 at London’s National Theatre before transferring with the production to Broadway in 2019. Her performance earned her a second Tony nomination (following a 2017 nomination for her performance in Miss Saigon), and the production earned a total of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Written by Tony winner Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine the mythical stories of Orpheus and Eurydice as well as King Hades and his wife, Persephone.

Noblezada offered the following statement about her exit from the show: “I could’ve never dreamed of the extent of how much my life would be radically blessed by this epic love song of a show. As heartbreaking as it feels to leave, I am comforted by the gloriously infinite memories this show has given me and I know I can look back whenever and be serenaded by them. There will always be endless love when I think of all the people who were/are part of the adventure. The casts! Crew members and our creative team. Our producers and company management. Family. And especially the tens of thousands of people who support Hadestown and hold the show in their hearts just like we do. Through all iterations, this show will always be about love and rebirth. Muchas Gracias. Salamat. Thank you all so much. Peace out!”

Running at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the Broadway cast of Hadestown currently features Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony winner Lillias White as Hermes, Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, and Tom Hewitt as Hades. They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Lindsey Hailes, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Alex Lugo, Sayo Oni, Alex Puette, and Grace Yoo. The cast also includes swings Brandon Cameron, Max Kumangai, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Allysa Shorte.