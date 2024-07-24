Elementary star Jon Michael Hill and Obie Award winner Brittany Bradford will lead the Steppenwolf Theater Company production of Leroy and Lucy this fall. Ngozi Anyanwu’s play will make its world premiere at the Chicago company’s in-the-round venue, Ensemble Theater, beginning October 24. A press opening is set for November 3, with the production running through December 15.

Awoye Timpo will direct the work, which follows two lost souls who meet at a crossroads, in the dead of night, deep in Mississippi. With a yearning guitar between them, they tell secrets and conjure a sound once forgotten – a tune pitched with Leroy’s longing and Lucy’s desires.

The creative team will include scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Yvonne Miranda, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Connor Wang, music direction and composing by Jeremy Jones, choreography and cultural consulting by Adesola Osakalumi, dramaturgy by Arminda Thomas, creative producing by Patrick Zakem, and casting by JC Clementz, CSA. Elise Hausken serves as production manager, alongside Michelle Medvin as production stage manager and Jaclynn Joslin as assistant stage manager.