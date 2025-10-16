John Little Returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at the Hanover Theatre

John Little (Cabaret) will return as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts’ 18th annual production of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, running December 17-28 with a new production directed by Troy Siebels and sponsored by Assumption University.

The cast also includes Terance Reddick (Les Misérables) as Bob Cratchit, Brad Reinking as the Ghost of Jacob Marley, Lillian Rogers as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Kai B. White (Titanique) as Christmas Present, Takaaki Matsumoto as Christmas Yet to Come, Sarah Milnamow as Mrs. Cratchit, Bill Mootos (The Holdovers) as Timothy, Dan Prior as Fred, Laura D. DeGiacomo as Millie, Fred’s wife, Amy Barker as the Charwoman, Aidan Levinsonas Young Ebenezer, Maggie Clark as Belle, Tyler Simahk as Topper, Shelly Fawson as Suzannah, Channing Rion as Lucy, Marta Rymer as Laundress, and Andy McLeavey as Dick Wilkins. Angelina Bolentini, Isabel Gonzalez Webster, Samarth Shenoy, and Charlotte Siebels will play the Cratchit children. Associate directors Steve Gagliastro and Annie Kerins play the Fezziwigs. Completing the cast are youth performers Sofia Voloshinov, Jonah Moura as Newsboy, and Chris Bardizbanian and Ellie Stoddard as Fan and Young Scrooge.

The production will include a new set created by Kelly James Tighe, projections by Camilla Tassi, and lighting design by Charlie Morrison. Taavon Gamble will choreograph new pieces to complement original music composition by music director Steve Gagliastro, with organ arrangements by Jim Rice. Additional creative team members include organist Sean Redrow, technical director Gerald Frentz, costume designer Gail Astrid Buckley, and sound designer Matt Kraus. Flying is by ZFX Inc.