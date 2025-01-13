TheaterMania Logo white orange
Joe Iconis Will Offer a Cabaret Workshop at the 92nd Street Y

The two-day workshop will be held February 21-22.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

January 13, 2025

Joe Iconis
Joe Iconis
Tony award-nominated composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) will lead a two-day cabaret performance workshop at the 92nd Street Y from February 21-22.

Iconis will be joined by cabaret performer and historian Michael Kirk Lane and cabaret musical director Yasuhiko (Yaz) Fukuoka. The trio of artists will provide insights into the art form of interpreting Iconis’s songs for the concert and cabaret stage.

Participants will choose a song from Iconis’s catalogue to refine. Performers interested in the workshop must complete a pre-screening form and submit the non-refundable participant application fee, which will be applied to the total workshop cost, by February 10 to be considered. Click here for more information.

