Joe Iconis Will Offer a Cabaret Workshop at the 92nd Street Y

Tony award-nominated composer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) will lead a two-day cabaret performance workshop at the 92nd Street Y from February 21-22.

Iconis will be joined by cabaret performer and historian Michael Kirk Lane and cabaret musical director Yasuhiko (Yaz) Fukuoka. The trio of artists will provide insights into the art form of interpreting Iconis’s songs for the concert and cabaret stage.

Participants will choose a song from Iconis’s catalogue to refine. Performers interested in the workshop must complete a pre-screening form and submit the non-refundable participant application fee, which will be applied to the total workshop cost, by February 10 to be considered. Click here for more information.