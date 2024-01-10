Jodie Comer to Record Tony-Winning Prima Facie Performance as an Audiobook

Jodie Comer will reprise her Tony-winning performance of Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie in a new audio edition of the solo drama, to be released on January 30 via Macmillan Audio.

Miller, who penned the stage drama, has adapted her piece into novelistic form, which is what Comer will be narrating. The novel will also be available as a hardcopy and e-book.

With her Tony, Comer was one of the few performers to earn 2023’s triple crown, also winning Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards for her performance. She also received an Olivier and a WhatsOnStage Award for her searing turn as an attorney whose view of the legal system is challenged after she’s sexually assaulted.

The Broadway production, which ran at the Golden Theatre last spring, was directed by Justin Martin.

