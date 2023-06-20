Prima Facie Recoups on Broadway

Prima Facie, Suzie Miller’s solo play starring Tony Award winner Jodie Comer, has recouped the $4.1 million capitalization costs for its Broadway run. The production, running through July 2 at the Golden Theatre, recouped as of June 18 after 10 weeks of performances.

Prima Facie also set an eight performance week house record for the Golden Theatre, grossing $1,107,829.96 for the week ending June 18, 2023. The record was previously held by Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, which grossed $1,077,919 for the week ending June 17, 2018.

Following a West End run where the play won Olivier Awards for Best New Play and Best Actress (Comer), Prima Facie began Broadway performances on April 11 ahead of an April 23 opening. The piece follows Tessa (Comer), a brilliant barrister who, after a traumatic event, is forced to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof, and morals diverge. Justin Martin directs.