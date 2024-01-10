Jeremy Strong-Led Enemy of the People Announces Complete Cast

Bill Buell, David Patrick Kelly, Thomas Jay Ryan, and more join the previously announced Strong, Michael Imperioli, and Victoria Pedretti.

Full casting has been announced for the new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, adapted by Tony Award nominee Amy Herzog and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold. Joining the previously announced Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Dr. Thomas Stockmann, Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus) as Peter Stockmann, and Victoria Pedretti (You) as Petra Stockmann, are Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy) as Hovstad, Matthew August Jeffers (Richard III) as Billing, David Patrick Kelly (Once) as Morten Kiil, David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan (West Side Story) as Aslaksen, and Alan Trong as Captain Horster.

Performances will begin February 27 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, with opening night on March 18.

As previously reported, Strong and Imperioli will play brothers, who are at odds after discovering that their small spa town’s water source is poisoned.

The production features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates.