Jeremy Jordan to Replace Jonathan Groff in Just in Time

The news has Just been announced.

Jeremy Jordan will replace Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin in Just in Time for beginning April 21.

Groff departs the production on March 29; the interim Bobby Darin will be revealed at a later date.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, the bio-musical transforms the Circle in the Square Theatre into an intimate night club where Groff, a cast of 16, and a live onstage band perform Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

The current company also includes Sarah Hyland, Sadie Dickerson, Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

Based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, Just in Time features a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, and choreography by Shannon Lewis.