Jeannette Bayardelle to Join Broadway Cast of & Juliet

Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle will join the cast of & Juliet, at Broadway’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre, starting this Saturday, June 29. She will play the role of Angélique, stepping in for Charity Angél Dawson, who is taking a temporary leave of absence.

Bayardelle was last seen on Broadway in Girl From the North Country, which earned her a 2022 Tony Award nomination.

& Juliet imagines Juliet’s life after the death of Romeo, when she chooses to live rather than follow him to the grave. This revised Shakespeare (presented as a creative quarrel between the Bard and his long-suffering wife, Anne Hathaway) is set to the music of Max Martin and includes the songs “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” and “I Want It That Way.” The book is by David West Read.

In addition to Bayardelle, the current cast includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet’, Olivier Award-winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

Luke Shepard directs the show, with choreography by Jennifer Weber. Bill Sherman is musical supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger. The creative team features sound designer Soutra Gilmour, costume designer Paloma Young, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video and projection designer Andrzej Goulding, hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas, orchestrator Dominic Fallacaro, and music director Haley Bennett.