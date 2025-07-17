Jean Smart Sets Return to Call Me Izzy on Broadway After Knee Injury

The role has been played over the past few weeks by standby Johanna Day.

Emmy winner Jean Smart will return to the Broadway production of Jamie Wax’s Call Me Izzy on Tuesday, July 22, following a recent knee injury. In addition, Smart has extended her run in the show through August 24.

After Smart’s injury, the role of Izzy was played by standby Johanna Day. Day will continue in the role through July 20.

Call Me Izzy is a dark comedy about a woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is described as “a moving tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.”

The production has scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, lighting design by Donald Holder, costume design Tom Broecker, and sound design by Beth Lake.