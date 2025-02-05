Interview: Melissa Gilbert Gets Intimate About Still and Reveals an Enticing Dream Role

Ever since starring as Laura Ingalls Wilder on the popular NBC series Little House on the Prairie, Melissa Gilbert has continued to work steadily on stage and screen. Her newest project is the return engagement of Lia Romeo’s acclaimed play Still, in which she plays Helen, a single woman who reunites with an old flame from 30 years ago, played by Desperate Housewives star Mark Moses, only to discover their different political views might stand in the way of true happiness.

TheaterMania spoke with Gilbert about why she chose this project, what is was like working with Moses and performing intimate scenes, and which show she’d like to do with her husband, actor and producer Timothy Busfield.

This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

What made you want to do Still?

I had many reasons to want to do this play. First, I think it’s beautifully written, and it’s an important story especially in this political climate. How do we find common ground? How do we love each other even if we have political differences? That question is in the forefront of everything right now.

What were the other reasons for doing the play?

I am fascinated by the idea of a “soulmate.” Does it exist? Is there really only one person for each of us. Also, I like disproving the idea that “seasoned” people don’t have romantic relationships. We do. We even still have sex. And at any age, I think we all want someone to share a life with.

Is it challenging doing a two-person play?

I’ve been down this road before. I even did a one-person show some years ago. But yes, Mark and I are both over 60, and with a two-hander, there is a lot more for each of us to remember. It took us a while, but we’re old theater warhorses and the lines have finally kicked in. I think we’re doing great now.

Did you find similarities between you and Helen?

Yes. She’s a writer; I am a writer. She’s got a sharp sense of humor, which I appreciate. She can be sometimes too independent, which I can be as well. Sometimes, I forget I need people. When I am in work mode, I get very self-sufficient.

This play was done here in New York last spring with Jayne Atkinson in your role, opposite Tim Daly. Have you had to copy her performance?

No. I think it’s an advantage to bring our own interpretation to these roles, and Lia and Adrienne Campbell-Holt, our director, have both been so generous in allowing us to make changes. It is so nice to be part of a collaborative process for something so recently done.

I found it surprising you and Mark have never worked together before in any medium.

It would seem logical, right. Our paths have crossed in so many ways; we have so many mutual friends. And once we started, we were like family immediately. He’s so sweet and respectful and funny, plus he has this amazing well of talent and emotion.

The play has some intimate scenes—and intimate apparel. How do you feel about that?

I have no choice but to be comfortable. Honestly, I was never excited about these sorts of scenes even when I was in my 20s. And now that I am in my 60s, I wasn’t prepared to have to rock a bra and panties every night. But I am not changing my diet or exercise routine. I am not a fitness person. I think my body has served me well, so I am just embracing it. Nonetheless, it’s been a gradual process. The first time I got in that costume there were just women in the room. Now I feel more comfortable around the guys—but we’ll see how I really feel when the audience shows up.

Doing this play means being apart from your husband, Timothy Busfield, who is executive-producing the TV series The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque. Did you two discuss whether you should do this play?

We talked about it extensively. In fact, I asked him to read the play to get his opinion about whether it was artistically worth it for us to be apart. Honestly, I tend to power down without him. But he thought I should do this play—and he told me to be brilliant. So that’s what I am going for.

Do you have any bucket list roles for theater?

My dream roles have changed over the years. I finally had to let go of Blanche DuBois. But there’s still Martha in Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf? I could do that show with Timmy; I think our marriage could handle it. Plus, I don’t think anyone has thought of me for that role. It would be surprising, and I love surprising people.