INTAR Theatre's 2024-25 Season Includes Two World Premieres

International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre) has announced its 2024-2025 season, which will include the world premieres of The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics written by Julián Mesri (Comedy of Errors Public Theater Mobile Unit) and directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer (Fefu y Sus Amigas), and O.K.! by Christin Eve Cato (Sancocho) and directed by Melissa Crespo (Bees and Honey).

The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics will run February 15, 2025-March 23, 2025. A theatrical send up of magical realism, The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics is a farcical romp through Latin American history and literature and a critical exploration of capitalism, colonialism, and US-led economic imperialism.

O.K.! runs May 10, 2025-June 8, 2025, and takes place inside the dressing room of a regional theater in Oklahoma, 90 minutes before curtain for the all-new production of O.K.!, a bilingual parody of some other musical the producers couldn’t get the rights for, when Melinda receives a disturbing phone call that due to the state’s recent abortion ban, her upcoming appointment has been canceled indefinitely.

In November, INTAR will present the 10th Unit 52 public workshop presentation: the musical A Boy Called Lobo, featuring a book by 2024 Artist in Residence David Anzuelo (Día Y Noche), music and lyrics by Anzuelo and Nate Dobson, and direction by Rudy Ramírez (UnDocuments). Set in the desert, a mysterious White Room, and the Tigua Reservation, A Boy Called Lobo is part interactive Ted Talk and part musical fable about a boy who is on a quest to recover his languages and make peace with his dual nature.

INTAR also announced that the UNIT52 Mentorship Program, spearheaded by David Anzuelo as a part of his artistic residency, will have its inaugural cohort this fall. Six established theater makers will be paired up with six UNIT52 alums, connecting over a similar field of interest (acting, directing, writing, etc.) over a period of six months. Unit 52, an ensemble of non-union, early career acting professionals, was created as a response to the shortage of Latine actors in Actors Equity Association (AEA), and offers a space for emerging actors of color to hone their skills under the mentorship of experienced INTAR artists at no cost.

All performances will take place at INTAR Theatre. Casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.