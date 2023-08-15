Initial Casting Announced for Broadway Transfer of Prayer for the French Republic

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced initial casting for the Broadway transfer of Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic, which is set to begin previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 19 ahead of an official opening night on January 9, 2024.

The drama tells the story of an extended Franco-Jewish family separated by the Atlantic following the traumatic events of the mid-20th century. While part of the family has remained in Paris, several members are now considering relocation to Israel in response to rising antisemitism in Europe. The play made its world premiere with MTC off-Broadway last year. You can read TheaterMania’s review of that run here.

Anthony Edwards (ER) and Aria Shahghasemi (Legacies) will join returning cast members from the off-Broadway production, including Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt), Francis Benhamou (Drama Desk winner for her performance in Prayer), Ari Brand (My Name is Asher Lev), Molly Ranson (Bad Jews), and Nancy Robinette (2019 Helen Hayes lifetime tribute).

David Cromer once again helms the production.