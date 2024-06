Peck and his team share the secrets behind the new musical at the St. James Theatre.

Sufjan Stevens’s album Illinois is a landmark album for a lot of elder millennials — and director/choreographer Justin Peck is no different. With writer Jackie Sibblies Drury, Peck turned the record into a queer coming-of-age folk ballet called Illinoise, now up for several Tony Awards including Best Musical. Here, Peck and his team tell us about how they made the show come to life.