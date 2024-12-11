Hold On to Me Darling, Starring Adam Driver, Announces Full Recoupment

Hold On to Me Darling runs through Sunday, December 22.

Producers Seaview, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson announced that the current revival of Hold On to Me Darling by Kenneth Lonergan has recouped its initial investment. Starring Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and directed by Neil Pepe, the production started performances on September 24 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre and has played to sold out audiences every performance.

In addition to Driver as Strings McCrane, the cast includes Heather Burns as Nancy, Adelaide Clemens as Essie, Keith Nobbs as Jimmy, CJ Wilson as Duke, and Frank Wood as Mitch.

The creative team includes scenic designer Walt Spangler, costume designer Suttirat Larlarb, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, and sound designer David Van Tiegham.