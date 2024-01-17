Hit Off-Broadway Music Drama Stereophonic Announces Broadway Run

After an extended, sold-out run off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons, David Adjmi’s new play Stereophonic will transfer to Broadway’s Golden Theatre for a run beginning April 3. Opening night is set for April 19.

Set in a music studio in California, the drama follows a Fleetwood Mac-style rock band as they record their latest album, with romantic foibles and professional tensions leading the group to the brink of breaking up, right as they’re about to blow up. The three-act, three-hour drama features songs by Will Butler of Arcade Fire.

The Broadway run will feature the same cast as the Playwrights Horizons engagement: Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.

The creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), and Justin Craig (music director).

Of the off-Broadway run, our critic said “Stereophonic is a unique and singular exploration of the passion and torment that comes with making art that passes the test of time, and I have little doubt that this play will, too.” The production also made our list of the best off-Broadway shows of 2023.