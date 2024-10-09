Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen Will Star in Strategic Love Play

Audible, Inc. and Chase This Productions have announced the New York premiere of Strategic Love Play, which will run November 1-December 7, with an official opening on November 10, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. The run will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to listeners around the world.

Written by Miriam Battye (Succession, Beef) and directed by Katie Posner, Strategic Love Play will star Heléne Yorke (The Other Two) and Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Strategic Love Play was originally produced by Paines Plough, Soho Theatre, and Belgrade Theatre, in association with Landmark Theatres and had a sold-out run at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a UK tour, and two sold-out runs at London’s Soho Theatre.

After matching online, two strangers, played by Yorke and Zegen, meet in real life. What begins as a typical date off the apps spirals into something unexpected.

The creative team includes scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting designer Jen Schriever, costume designer Dede Ayite, sound designer Tei Blow, and properties designer Jackson Berkley.