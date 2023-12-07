Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke to Make Broadway Debut in Sweeney Todd

Joe Locke of the Netflix series Heartstopper will make his Broadway debut as Tobias in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street beginning Wednesday, January 31.

In addition to Heartstopper, which is currently streaming, Locke’s credits include the Donmar Warehouse production of The Trials in 2022, for which he received a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Professional Debut. He is also part of the cast of the Disney Plus/Marvel series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Locke will star opposite Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster, who join the Sweeney Todd company on Friday, February 9 as Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett. Tveit and Foster are engaged for a 12-week run, through Sunday, May 5.