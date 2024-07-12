Harry Lennix and Alexander Gemignani to Star in Inherit the Wind in Chicago

Goodman Theatre announces more casting for Its upcoming productions.

Goodman Theatre announced four actors in three upcoming productions in the 2024-2025 season.

In the season opening production of Inherit the Wind, Harry Lennix (The Blacklist) will play attorney Henry Drummond and Tony Award nominee Alexander Gemignani (Carousel) will play prosecuting attorney Matthew Harrison Brady. Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s Tony Award-winning play, directed by Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez, runs from September 14–October 13.

Christopher Donahue will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the 47th annual production of Chicago’s long-running holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, directed by Jessica Thebus, running from November 16–December 30.

Tony Award nominee Ian Barford (Linda Vista) joins Oscar winner Helen Hunt in Susan V. Booth’s revival of Betrayal by Harold Pinter in the role of the husband, Robert Downs. The production runs from February 8–March 16.

Complete casting for each production will be announced in the coming months.